Man shot to death in Warren backyard, two women detained

Warren Police said they're investigating the murder of a man who was found shot to death in the backyard of a home and that two women may be involved.

Police said they were called to a report of gunshots at a home on Paige Ave near 9 Mile and Van Dyke early Friday morning. When police arrived, they found a man shot to death in the backyard of the home with multiple gunshots.

As police investigated, they said evidence led them to a home on Jewett Ave, about half a mile north of where the man was found. Police said they believed two women in the home may be involved in the man's murder and surrounded the home.

The Special Response Team arrived to ensure safety and to speak with the people inside.

Police ultimately found two adult women inside who were detained and are speaking to investigators, but police did not say if they were identified as suspects.

Police did not say how the two women are connected or if other suspects are involved in the man's murder.