Man shot in Detroit's Midtown area, suspect at large

The Brief A man was shot in Midtown Detroit Tuesday night. The victim is hospitalized in critical condition. The suspect fled and is being sought by police.



Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that left a man wounded in a popular area of Detroit Tuesday night.

What we know:

A man was shot in the area of Woodward and Mack in Midtown around 9:30 p.m.

The victim is in critical condition and the suspect fled, according to Detroit police.

What we don't know:

A description of the suspect has not been released and the circumstances leading up to the shooting is currently being investigated.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.