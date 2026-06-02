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Man shot in Detroit's Midtown area, suspect at large

By David Komer
FOX 2 Detroit
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 2, 2026 10:15 PM EDT
Published June 2, 2026 10:15 PM EDT

The Brief

    • A man was shot in Midtown Detroit Tuesday night.
    • The victim is hospitalized in critical condition.
    • The suspect fled and is being sought by police.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that left a man wounded in a popular area of Detroit Tuesday night.

What we know:

A man was shot in the area of Woodward and Mack in Midtown around 9:30 p.m. 

The victim is in critical condition and the suspect fled, according to Detroit police.

What we don't know:

A description of the suspect has not been released and the circumstances leading up to the shooting is currently being investigated. 

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

Crime and Public SafetyDetroit