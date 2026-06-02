Man shot in Detroit's Midtown area, suspect at large
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that left a man wounded in a popular area of Detroit Tuesday night.
What we know:
A man was shot in the area of Woodward and Mack in Midtown around 9:30 p.m.
The victim is in critical condition and the suspect fled, according to Detroit police.
What we don't know:
A description of the suspect has not been released and the circumstances leading up to the shooting is currently being investigated.
Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.