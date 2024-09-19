Man shot, dog killed by neighbor • Radioactive waste delivery halted • Dan Campbell moving after doxxing

A Southgate man is in custody after police say he shot his neighbor and stabbed the neighbor's dog to death late Wednesday.

Police were called to Kerr near Northland and Fort around 10 p.m. Wednesday on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering three gunshot wounds. He is currently listed as stable at a hospital. The man's dog was dead after being stabbed by the same person who shot him.

That suspect, a man in his 60s, barricaded himself in his home across the street from the victim's house, and a standoff ensued for hours. Early Thursday, authorities finally got the man to surrender and took him into custody without further incident.

According to police, the suspect was drunk during the unprovoked shooting that seemed to be the result of an ongoing dispute between the pair. The victim was inside his own home when he was shot.

Family reacts to no charges in Eastern Market shooting

Rayshawn Palmer's family is livid that no one will face charges for a shooting that left him dead at Eastern Market.

Palmer was approaching two men who were fighting after the Lions game Sunday when one of those men fired shots, hitting the person he was fighting with, Jalen Welch, and Palmer. Both were killed.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy determined that the shooter, a CPL holder, acted in self-defense. Welch was holding a gun when he was shot.

"Mr. Welch held the pistol in a threatening manner while approaching the shooter," said a statement by the prosecutor's office. "The shooter then removed his concealed pistol from near his waist and shot Mr. Welch one time. Only one shot was fired. The bullet struck Mr. Welch in the front of his head and exited the back of his head."

Though the shooter was defending himself against Welch, Palmer's family said they are going to keep fighting for justice and answers.

"We’re not going to give up. We’re not going to fight. If we got to get out here every day, if we got to post things, if we got to march - whatever we got to do," said Jermaine Little, Palmer's brother. "We just want some answers. Give us some answers. Just as it was their family member, they would want some answers. Just give us some answers."

The shooter's attorney said in a statement: "My client is very pleased he is not being charged with a crime, it was agonizing sitting in jail for three days awaiting the decision. He is dealing with a lot of emotions. He feels terrible for the family of the bystander and wishes to extend his condolences, but he is grateful to return to his family.

"His right to exercise to protect his life and others is absolute. He did nothing to forfeit that right."

Dan Campbell moving after doxxing

Harassment following losses has forced Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell out of his Bloomfield Township home.

Last season, his address was leaked after a loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Someone then sent a bunch of contractors to his home as a prank. Again, after a loss against the 49ers in the NFC Championship last season – the harassment ramped up.

The family filed police reports with Bloomfield Township police.

Cambell said this week the security concerns necessitated them to move.

"He's obviously gained some more notoriety so I think it was the smart decision for them to move," said Ashley Crain.

Crain is the founder and CEO of Crain Homes was hired on, to help the Campbells find a new home.

"We have kind of created this unique boutique brokerage situation concierge services that other agents aren't providing for them," she said.

Radioactive soil delivery suspended

A judge stopped on Wednesday the delivery of World War II-era radioactive soil from New York to a Michigan landfill, a temporary victory for Metro Detroit communities that don’t want the waste.

Wayne County Judge Kevin Cox signed a restraining order two days after a lawsuit was filed by opponents seeking to stop the shipments. He set a hearing for Sept. 26.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is managing the removal of low-level radioactive soil from Lewiston, New York, a legacy of the Manhattan Project, the secret government project to develop atomic bombs during World War II featured in the 2023 movie "Oppenheimer."

Wayne Disposal in Van Buren Township is considered to be the closest licensed facility that can take the hazardous material, according to the Army Corps.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Belleville, Romulus, Canton Township and Van Buren Township, came after a tense town hall meeting and claims by elected officials that they were in the dark about the plan.

Oakland, Macomb counties feud over wastewater

A bubbling feud between Oakland County and Macomb County over the claims untreated water from the former was released into a canal that meanders through the latter is continuing to draw rebukes from both sides, which each pointing fingers at the other.

In Macomb County, the public works commissioner Candice Miller has for years blamed its neighbors to the west for allowing dirty water with garbage and wet wipes to pollute the red run drain, which travels through Warren.

But in Oakland County, the water resource commissioner, Jim Nash, says their neighbors to the east are not keeping up with investments to maintain their own clean water.

"It's not the first time false claims have been made against this facility," he said, standing in the George W. Kuhn retention facility in Madison Heights. The plant goes into action during periods of heavy rain, treating the extra water runoff that arrives during extreme weather.

Daily Forecast

We're heading into our 11th straight day of 80-degree weather - a rarity for September.

Couple finds body believed to be Kentucky shooting suspect Joseph Couch

Kentucky State Police said Wednesday they believe the body of a suspect who opened fire on an interstate highway earlier this month, wounding five people, has been found.

Col. Phillip "PJ" Burnett said that the body found Wednesday is believed to be Joseph A. Couch, 32, of Woodbine, Kentucky.

Burnett said articles of clothing found with the body have led them to conclude it was him.

Burnett said a couple, Fred and Sheila McCoy, were in the area also looking for the body and alerted state troopers.

The body is being sent to the coroner's office for positive identification.

Earlier Wednesday, state police confirmed that a body had been found in the vicinity of exit 49 off Interstate 75 in Laurel County, and detectives were working to confirm the identity.