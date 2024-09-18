UAW Serves Strike Notice at Ford’s River Rouge Tool & Die Unit setting Sept. 26 deadline

article

The United Auto Workers have served a strike notice at Ford Motor Company's River Rouge Tool & Die Unit.

The notice claims that they will strike on Thursday, Sept. 26 if local contract issues including job security, wage parity and work rules are not resolved.

An announcement was posted on the UAW website Wednesday night.

"After Ford Motor Company has failed to reach a local agreement with the UAW Local 600, Tool & Die Unit at the Rouge Complex more than a year past the contract deadline, UAW Vice President Chuck Browning has received authorization from UAW President Shawn Fain to set a strike deadline for 11:59 p.m., Wednesday, Sept 25."

The UAW has been busy saber-rattling of late, by taking an aggressive stance against Stellantis.

The UAW is also threatening to strike the corporation that makes Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, and Ram vehicles over claims of failing to uphold last year's contract that required investment across 15 different facilities.

Speaking to members Tuesday night, UAW President Shawn Fain said Stellantis was trying to "trample" on their agreement, which promised $19 billion in commitments to plants in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio.

In addition to the UAW’s national contracts, UAW members negotiate local agreements around plant-specific issues at each facility.

