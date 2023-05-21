Man shot during attempted robbery in Detroit

Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured a man early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 6:40 a.m. in the 9100 block of Dearborn.

Police say a 38 -year-old male victim attempted to leave the location when two armed suspects approached and attempted to rob him.

As the victim drove off, the suspects followed him and fired shots, striking the victim. The victim drove to the 9300 block of W. Jefferson and called 911. EMS transported him to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.