Man shot during robbery attempt at Marriott hotel near Detroit Metro Airport

A man is in critical condition after a shooting at Marriott hotel near Detroit Metro Airport on Saturday.

At 3:47 p.m., the Romulus Police Department received several 911 calls that a man had been shot at the Marriott Hotel. Police say two Delaware men had traveled to the Marriott Hotel in the 30500 block of Flynn to purchase a large number of cell phones from private sellers.

Arrangements were made to meet at the Marriott Hotel to make the purchase. Once inside a room, the two suspects produced handguns in an apparent robbery attempt. Both Delaware men tell police they attempted to disarm the suspects.

One was successful, and the other received a gunshot wound to the arm during the struggle, police said. Both suspects then fled the hotel. The victims went into the lobby and asked for help. The gunshot victim collapsed, and medical aid was rendered by hotel staff until police arrived.

The victim was transported to Beaumont Dearborn and is in critical condition.



Suspect #1 is described as a B/M, short black hair, in his early twenties. Last seen wearing a black Adidas zip-up hoodie, blue/purple Nike sweatpants, and black tennis shoes.

Suspect #2 is described as B/M, short black hair, in his early twenties. LSW a blue long-sleeve sweatshirt, blue jeans with 2 small rips in the right knee and a large rip/tear in the left knee, black and white tennis shoes, a purple/blue baseball hat carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Romulus Police Department at 734-941-8400