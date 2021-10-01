Man shot in the mouth while driving on Detroit highway

article

A man was shot in the mouth while traveling on a Detroit freeway sometime Thursday.

Michigan State Police are investigating the freeway shooting after a 35-year-old checked himself into a hospital with a gunshot wound on the left side of his mouth.

According to a tweet from MSP, the man was driving southbound on M-10 in the area of Linwood and Davison when he was targeted.

Police don't believe the incident was random.

Two rounds also struck the driver-side door.

According to police, the victim is not being cooperative.

Anyone with information can call 734-287-5000