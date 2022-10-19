Man shot multiple times near Rouge Park, dies at Detroit hospital

article

Detroit Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times on the city's west side near Rouge Park early Wednesday morning.

Police said just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, a man was found laying on the corner of Chicago and Patton, just three blocks east of Rouge Park on Detroit's west side.

According to police, the man was alive when he was found and he was taken to a Detroit hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police told FOX 2 they believe the man was shot multiple times.

No suspects are in custody at this time.