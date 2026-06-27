Suspect fatally shot by Southgate police after shoplifting incident at Meijer

The Brief A man died after being shot by Southgate police outside a Meijer location on Saturday. The shooting followed an alleged shoplifting incident. The man produced a sharp object during an encounter with police before he was struck.



A man died after he was shot by police outside a Meijer store in Southgate following an alleged shoplifting incident, authorities said.

The shooting happened outside the Meijer on Fort Street. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

According to police, the incident began with a reported shoplifting inside the store. Investigators said the suspect produced a sharp object during the encounter with officers, though police did not specifically identify the object as a knife.

The officer who fired the shot was not injured.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting remains under investigation.