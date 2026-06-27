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Suspect fatally shot by Southgate police after shoplifting incident at Meijer

By Camille Amiri and FOX 2 Staff
FOX 2 Detroit
Southgate
Published June 27, 2026 7:30 PM EDT
Published June 27, 2026 7:30 PM EDT
Man shot by Southgate police at Fort Street Meijer
Man shot by Southgate police at Fort Street Meijer

Man shot by Southgate police at Fort Street Meijer

A man was shot by police outside the Meijer store on Fort Street in Southgate on Saturday, according to preliminary information. Authorities have not released details about what led to the shooting, and the circumstances remain under investigation. Additional information was not immediately available.

The Brief

    • A man died after being shot by Southgate police outside a Meijer location on Saturday.
    • The shooting followed an alleged shoplifting incident. 
    • The man produced a sharp object during an encounter with police before he was struck.

(FOX 2) - A man died after he was shot by police outside a Meijer store in Southgate following an alleged shoplifting incident, authorities said.

The shooting happened outside the Meijer on Fort Street. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

According to police, the incident began with a reported shoplifting inside the store. Investigators said the suspect produced a sharp object during the encounter with officers, though police did not specifically identify the object as a knife.

The officer who fired the shot was not injured.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting remains under investigation.

The Source: Southgate police were cited for this story. 

SouthgateCrime and Public Safety