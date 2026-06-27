Suspect fatally shot by Southgate police after shoplifting incident at Meijer
(FOX 2) - A man died after he was shot by police outside a Meijer store in Southgate following an alleged shoplifting incident, authorities said.
The shooting happened outside the Meijer on Fort Street. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
According to police, the incident began with a reported shoplifting inside the store. Investigators said the suspect produced a sharp object during the encounter with officers, though police did not specifically identify the object as a knife.
The officer who fired the shot was not injured.
The officer has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting remains under investigation.
The Source: Southgate police were cited for this story.