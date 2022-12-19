Man shot to death on I-94, police question if shooting happened in neighborhood

The Michigan State Police are investigating the murder of a man who died on I-94 late Sunday night and are questioning if the shooting happened in a neighborhood nearby.

According to Michigan State Police, the victim was driving on I-94 between Moross and Cadieux roads when they were shot at around 10:25 p.m. The driver was found dead in the car after crashing near Cadieux and Merlin.

MSP Lt. Mike Shaw said the man's young son was in the car with him but was not hit by the gunfire.

"One man, the driver, was deceased on scene. He was killed during the shooting. His son a juvenile was also in the car with him," Shaw said.

The investigation is still ongoing but police said during an interview with his son, he said they going west on I-94 when someone started shooting at them.

I-94 was closed on Monday as police searched for evidence area with a K9 in the area.

"We came over and sent our detectives from special investigation section to start looking into the incident," Shaw said. "Right now we’re trying to determine exactly where this occurred. We can conduct a sweep along the freeway looking for shell casings, evidence at the scene. Did not find (a casing). So now we’re actually looking up in the neighborhood to see if it happened up there."

Knowing key information will help police determine who ultimately will serve as lead investigator on this homicide case

"Whereever it happened at, there’s going to be some evidence and we did not find any on the freeway which is pretty unusual for that many shell casings not to be on the freeway. So we’re pretty confident. It did not happen on the freeway. but we want to find out exactly where," Shaw said.

The victim's family did not want to be interviewed for this story but are hoping someone who was in the area at that time to call police.