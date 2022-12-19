Driver shot, killed while on I-94 in Detroit

A driver was shot and killed while driving on westbound I-94 in Detroit on Sunday night.

According to Michigan State Police, the victim was driving on I-94 between Moross and Cadieux roads when they were shot at around 10:25 p.m. The driver was found dead in the car after crashing near Cadieux and Merlin.

A passenger who was not hit told police about the freeway shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 855-MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.