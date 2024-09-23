Expand / Collapse search

Man shot by Washtenaw County deputies after stabbing leads to crash

By and FOX 2 Staff
Published  September 23, 2024 6:49am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

Suspect shot by deputies after stabbing woman in Washtenaw County

An investigation is ongoing after a stabbing Saturday night ended with a man being shot by a Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputy. Authorities said the man stabbed a woman who was driving a vehicle that he was a passenger in before trying to assault others in the area.

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Deputies with the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office shot a man over the weekend after they say he stabbed a woman and tried to assault others in the area.

Authorities were called to the area of Geddes and Woodland Drive in Superior Township around 8 p.m. Saturday for a crash. According to the sheriff's office, a 22-year-old Ypsilanti man who was a passenger in a vehicle stabbed the 53-year-old driver, causing her to crash.

After the crash, the suspect, who was still armed with a knife, allegedly tried to assault witnesses at the scene.

When deputies arrived, they encountered the armed man and shot him at least three times, according to dispatch audio.

Both the suspect and victim were taken to hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are unknown. 

Michigan State Police have taken over the investigation. 

Watch FOX 2 News Live