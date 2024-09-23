Man shot by Washtenaw County deputies after stabbing leads to crash

Deputies with the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office shot a man over the weekend after they say he stabbed a woman and tried to assault others in the area.

Authorities were called to the area of Geddes and Woodland Drive in Superior Township around 8 p.m. Saturday for a crash. According to the sheriff's office, a 22-year-old Ypsilanti man who was a passenger in a vehicle stabbed the 53-year-old driver, causing her to crash.

After the crash, the suspect, who was still armed with a knife, allegedly tried to assault witnesses at the scene.

When deputies arrived, they encountered the armed man and shot him at least three times, according to dispatch audio.

Both the suspect and victim were taken to hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

Michigan State Police have taken over the investigation.