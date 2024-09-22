Man shot by Washtenaw County deputies after stabbing woman

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation on Saturday in Washtenaw County.

Just after 8:00 p.m., Washtenaw Metro Dispatch received an emergency alert stemming from an iPhone activation indicating a serious crash near Geddes Road and Woodlands Drive in Superior Township. As deputies and emergency responders rushed to the scene, additional 911 calls revealed the passenger of the vehicle involved in the crash had stabbed the driver and attempted to attack witnesses on-site.

Upon arrival, deputies encountered a 22-year-old male suspect from Ypsilanti, who was armed with a knife. Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, but the suspect posed an immediate threat, prompting deputies to use force. After subduing the suspect, deputies provided life-saving medical assistance until paramedics arrived to transport him to a local hospital.

The 53-year-old female driver, who had sustained multiple stab wounds, was also transported to a local hospital for treatment. Her condition is currently unknown.