Man shot while at block party. Detroit Police investigate

Detroit Police have confirmed that one person was sent to the hospital after a shooting that happened Saturday night around 11:20 in the area of Van Dyke and East 7 Mile.

Police say the victim, a 29-year-old man, was allegedly at a block party when he heard shots then realized he was struck.

The victim was dropped off at Moross and I-94 then walked to the hospital, where he was treated and listed in stable condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated.

Anyone with information should call the Detroit Police Department’s Eleventh Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1140, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.