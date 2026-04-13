Hamtramck officials reveal how kidnapped teen girl at gunpoint was recovered safe

The Brief A teen girl was allegedly kidnapped while waiting for a bus on Monday morning in Hamtramck. The student was taken at gunpoint, but classmates who witnessed it, helped police locate her. Police tracked them to a nearby gas station where she was recovered safe and the suspect arrested.



A suspect is in police custody for an alleged teen kidnapping in Hamtramck Monday morning.

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Police say the abduction took place just after 7 a.m. and thanks to the quick actions of a school community and responding officers, the suspect is in custody.

At 7 a.m. a 16-year-old student was allegedly kidnapped as they waited for the bus.

"(The victim) did not know the suspect at all, they happened to be walking in the area," said Chief Hussein Farhat, Hamtrack police.

Police quickly responded to frantic 911 calls as the student’s classmates watched the alleged abduction at gunpoint.

"I’m very proud of our students," said Mohammed Alsanai. "I even got some phone calls from the students from the bus stop telling me to hurry up, there’s something happening. They’re very responsible. They did not interact with a person for their own safety, but they run asking for help."

The suspect, left, and student at right, from Hamtramck police.

The principal of Frontier International Academy says students also did their part to help locate the student.

"Students did their best, they searched their social media to locate the girl, they tried to reach out to her," Alsani said.

The investigation led Hamtramck police to a gas station where the suspect was seen with the victim on security camera.

"You will see the suspect and the victim walking out of the vehicle right now," said Farhat over the video.

Related: Student abducted from Hamtramck bus stop, classmates assist police in arrest with cell phone data

Police moved in and took the suspect into custody, who asked police why.

"You’re being detained right now," the officer said.

"For what?" the suspect said.

"We'll tell you in a second," said the officer.

The city’s mayor says changes will take place to keep citizens safe.

"We’re going to make sure that we have enough police officers," said Mayor Adam Alharbi. "And we’re also going to make sure that we have cameras. We’re increasing that number."

The school’s principal says this was an isolated incident and that the victim is an excellent student who stays out of trouble.

The Source: Information for this report is from the Hamtramck mayor, chief of police and Frontier Academy principal.



