Two teens killed in Inkster, police say

Police were called to the 26000 block of Penn for a report of a gunshot victim seeking help, just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old black man, who was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. While following the man's blood trail, police found another gunshot victim, a 15-year-old black boy who was deceased.

The circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

Inkster Police said they are still investigating as of 3:30 p.m. Sunday, but there is no indication of further threats to the public.

No suspect information was released.

"The Inkster Police Department is deeply saddened by this tragic incident that resulted in the loss of two young lives. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the families of both victims as they face unimaginable loss," the department said in a release. "We ask the community to keep these families in their hearts during this difficult time and remain committed to holding those responsible accountable."

Both the Inkster Police and Michigan State Police are investigating the situation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Inkster at 313-563-9869 or the MSP at 313-236-7903.