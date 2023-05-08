Man sought after throwing chair through Detroit café window

A downtown Detroit cafe is left to pick up the pieces after their location was vandalized over the weekend.

The image posted by Cafe d'Mongo's Speakeasy online showed the aftermath of the incident where a chair was thrown through the front window. Glass could be seen strewn across the ground.

Along with a photo was a video of the vandalism, where a man walking down the street pauses in front of the store, looks for a few seconds before grabbing the chair.

Footage was posted on the restaurant's Facebook account and shows the suspect with his hands in his pockets before stopping. He looks at the window, then at the chair before picking it up and tossing it through the glass.

He then flees the scene.

"Alert!" reads the Facebook post. "Does anyone recognize this hoodlum, who chose us randomly to exercise his aggression? Bedrock Security also has video"

Detroit police are investigating the incident.