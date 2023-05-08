Driver dead after being ejected from vehicle during rollover crash

article

A 21-year-old died after being ejected from his vehicle when he lost control and went airborne on I-96 Monday morning.

The man was traveling westbound on I-96 near Myers in Detroit when they spun out and flipped over. The rollover crash ended when the vehicle landed on its side in the highway shoulder.

It happened around 1:30 a.m., police said.

"Another preventable death on our roadways due to poor driving decisions." stated First Lt. Mike Shaw with Michigan State Police. "Wearing a seatbelt will keep you in the car and behind the wheel if you are in a crash. It will save your life."

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the family was notified of the crash.

The crash closed the freeway for several hours Monday morning. It's since been reopened.