Man stabbed in the chest after altercation in Port Huron

A man was stabbed during an altercation in Port Huron on Saturday.

The incident happened in the 2500 block of White St in Port Huron at around 3:40 AM on November 11.

According to investigations, a group of individuals confronted the victim at his home. During the altercation, the victim was stabbed in the chest.

Police arrested two suspects, a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old, both from Port Huron. The 16-year-old is facing charges of Assault with Intent to Murder and Tampering with Evidence, while the 18-year-old is held on charges of Tampering with Evidence and Obstruction of Justice.

The victim is in stable condition.

