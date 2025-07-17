Man to stand trial for murder at Macomb County hotel

article

A Center Line man will stand trial after he allegedly murdered another man at a Macomb County hotel earlier this year.

Luke Svacha, 51, is accused of killing 24-year-old Jajuan Marls on Feb. 1 at the Extended Stay America hotel in Sterling Heights.

The backstory:

Police were called to the hotel after the shooting in the parking lot. However, Svacha had allegedly fled the location and went to his home, where he barricaded himself for hours.

After hours of negotiations, authorities said Svacha went outside, dropped his firearm, and was taken into custody.

Svacha was charged with premeditated murder, felony firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and assaulting/resisting/obstructing police. He was bound over on all charges except the assaulting/resisting/obstructing charge because the court determined there wasn't enough evidence to support this charge.

What's next:

Svacha is scheduled to be arraigned in Macomb County Circuit Court on Aug. 4.