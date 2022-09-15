Man stole $1,100 in king crab legs from Roseville Costco, police say

article

Roseville police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man they say stole more than a thousand dollars in seafood from a Costco.

The retail theft happened at the department store on Gratiot Avenue.

Police are investigating the fraud incident, saying the suspect entered the store without showing a Costco membership card. He then proceeded to the seafood department where he stole $1,107 in king crab legs.

He then left the store without making any attempt to pay for the items.

Police believe the man is in his 30s. He is white, has medium length brown hair, a thin beard, and was wearing light gray shorts and a dark gray Under Armor shirt during the incident.

If anyone has any information as to the identity of this individual, please contact Detective Sidaway at (586) 447-4511 or email at jsidaway@rosevillepolice-mi.com