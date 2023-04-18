Man stole $629 club head from Carl's Golfland, police say

article

A man was arrested after stealing from Carl's Golfland in Bloomfield Township earlier in April.

Sean Patrick Henderson was seen removing a golf club head valued at hundreds of dollars, concealing it, then stealing it from the business.

Henderson was taken into custody with help from the Troy Special Investigation's Unit after the April 10 theft, Bloomfield Township police said in a release.

The club head was valued at $629.99.

Henderson was arraigned on a single count of felony larceny in a building by the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office. His charges were read in the 48th District Court and he was given a $25,000 cash bond.

Henderson is currently in the Oakland County Jail.