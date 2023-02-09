Man shot in both legs after alleged freeway shooting on I-96

State police are investigating a shooting that happened on the freeway early Thursday morning after a man came into Henry Ford Hospital with a gunshot wound.

The 28-year-old had been struck in both legs, police said.

Police said the man was driving on I-96 when he heard two shots. According to police, he was left unable to drive and the woman in the passenger seat took him to the hospital.

Both the man and the woman are being evasive and not saying how or where the man was shot. He says he doesn't know where he was driving when he was struck.

Police are collecting evidence at the hospital and are preparing a search warrant.

Anyone with information is asked to call 855-MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.