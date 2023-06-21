Man tells police to arrest him because he murdered girlfriend at Taylor motel

article

A man is accused of murdering his girlfriend at a Taylor motel Tuesday and then flagging down a Michigan State Police trooper to tell them.

According to police, the suspect was at a gas station at Goddard and Telegraph roads around 5:30 p.m. when he told a trooper to arrest him for the murder of his girlfriend.

After, police conducted a welfare check at the Tel Wick Motel and found the victim dead from a single gunshot wound.

The suspect was taken into custody, but police are not yet identifying him.