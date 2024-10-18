Man threatened to shoot neighbors in Detroit before turning gun on self

A man who was confronted by Detroit police after threatening to shoot residents on the city's west side died from a self-inflicted gunshot on Friday afternoon.

Law enforcement are still working to sort out what the un-identified individual was doing on Wisconsin Street around 1 p.m. when they got a 911 call about an armed man telling others he would shoot them.

That includes Michael Hale, who lives in the area and first spied the man chasing one of his neighbors.

"I was laying in my bed, and I heard a tremendous bang," Hale said. "Jumped up, looked out the window. My next door neighbor was coming across my lawn with her truck. Then I seen a guy who was in front of the truck just raise up, and he an automatic gun."

The woman sped off. But the individual holding the firearm stuck around.

"Guy was sitting on my porch. He had several guns. I was like ‘aye, aye, aye’ He just told me he was ready to die today," Hale said.

Police were first confronted the man just before 1 p.m. when he ran away. After chasing him down, they ordered him to drop the gun. He instead fled a second time and officers lost track of him.

Shortly after, they heard a single gunshot. They later discovered the man had shot himself before taking him to the hospital. He was confirmed dead soon after.