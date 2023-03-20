Man threatens to kill 9-month-old after attacking significant other with knife in Detroit home

A man is accused of attacking his significant other and then threatening to kill a baby the couple shares during a fight early Monday in Detroit.

Police responded to the home in the 17200 block of Sioux Street around 2:10 a.m. and found a woman who had been attacked with a knife. She told police she had been fighting with her significant other before fleeing the house for safety. As she fled, the man said he was going to kill their 9-month-old child.

Because of this threat, the Special Response Team was called. They negotiated with the man for several hours until he came out. Police said the man may have been drinking, but it isn't clear if that was a factor.

The child was not hurt, and the woman is receiving treatment.