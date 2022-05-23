Expand / Collapse search

Man told police he was 'open carrying' when found with loaded Glock magazine, hand gun

By Jack Nissen
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
A .40 caliber Glock pistol found in man's car. Photo via Michigan State Police.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A mid-Michigan man claiming he was "open carrying" when found with a loaded Glock magazine in his car was arrested Sunday morning.

Michigan State Police pulled a car over after it was clocked driving 99 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-75. 

A trooper from the state police's metro unit was near Hazel Park when they attempted the traffic stop. The driver in the car was identified as a 20-year-old man from Clinton Township.

In addition to the loaded magazine found in the glove box, a .40 caliber Glock pistol was found behind the passenger sight. Both were in "plain view" a tweet from MSP read.

The driver did not have a concealed pistol license when they informed police he was "open carrying." 

It was the man's third weapons arrest made by the same trooper this month. 

A report was filed with the prosecutor's office. 