Man tried setting Detroit gas station on fire

Police are offering a $500 reward for any information leading to the arrest of a man who tried lighting a gas station on fire in Detroit.

The arson case happened at a Marathon gas station after the suspect stole from the store. It happened on July 7 at around 11:30 a.m. on W Seven Mile in Detroit.

According to Detroit police, a Black male approximately in his 40s tried lighting the gas station on fire by pouring gas on the ground near the front door.

Employees at the station chased the suspect away before he could start a fire.

He has shoulder-length locks, facial hair, and a red tank-top with tan shorts.

If anyone recognizes this suspect or has any information pertaining to this crime, please visit detroitrewards.tv to submit a tip online.

A case number must be included in your tip, which is 2307070208