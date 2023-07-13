Police commissioner caught with sex worker resigns from Detroit board

Bryan Ferguson, the member of the Board of Police Commissioners who was cited for a lewd act after police say they found him with a woman in his car early Wednesday, has resigned from the agency.

In a statement, Ferguson called it "an honor and a privilege" to serve on the oversight board.

"After further consideration of the best interests of my family and the Board, I am choosing to resign as District 1 Police Commissioner effective immediately," he said in a statement. "Again, I admonish the Board and the public to remain focused on the important work of oversight, transparency and accountability."

Ferguson was given a ticket for indecent and obscene conduct after Wayne County Sheriff's deputies patrolling Wednesday morning spotted him in his car. He was reportedly caught in the middle of a sex act with the woman in his car.

A captain said Ferguson then stepped out of the vehicle and identified himself as a Detroit police commissioner. "A title or position doesn't make them above the law," said Capt. Jason Bates.

Despite what police reported, Ferguson's response to media's reporting was that the incident was a misunderstanding.

"I do not want this personal matter to become a distraction from the important oversight work this board has to do," he said. "For that reason, I am making the decision to step back from the board meetings for a time."

The board is expected to meet at 6:30 p.m.