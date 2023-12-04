Man, two juveniles charged in armed robbery, chase down Michigan Avenue

article

An 18-year-old was among three suspects arrested after an armed robbery turned into a car chase and eventually gun fire on Michigan Avenue late last week, Canton Police said.

Jason Smith was arraigned Monday on eight criminal counts, including one charge of assault with intent to murder after he allegedly shot at a robbery victim on Friday afternoon. Two other juveniles were also arrested and charged with two felonies.

The initial crime stemmed from a scheduled meet-up between two parties at a credit union parking lot on Michigan Avenue around 1 p.m. on Dec. 1.

According to a press release, the meeting turned into the victim being assaulted and robbed at gun point. The suspects then fled with the victim pursuing them in their vehicle. During the chase, "shots were fired by the suspects as both vehicles were traveling along Michigan Avenue" the release said.

The suspect vehicle eventually crashed in a ditch before four people fled. A Canton police officer was nearby and officers arrested them.

Smith was the only suspect named by police when he was charged in the 35th District Court Monday. His bond was set at $500,000.

In addition to the assault charge, he was also arraigned on counts of armed robbery, discharging firearm from a vehicle, assault with a dangerous weapon, and four counts of felony firearm.

He'll be back in court on Dec. 15.