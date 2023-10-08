Man wanted after allegedly shooting girlfriend in neck during argument in Inkster

Inkster police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot his girlfriend during an argument Saturday night.

The shooting happened at around 9:45 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Biltmore.

Police responded after receiving reports of a woman shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered a female resident suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. The woman was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Investigators determined that an argument had taken place between the victim and her 37-year-old boyfriend, and it is alleged that he produced a handgun and shot the victim in her neck.

"It was very close to being a fatal scene, very close - would not have taken much more to be a fatal gunshot wound," said Inkster Police Chief Bill Ratliff.

Police initially believed the man was inside the home after the shooting. They entered the location and learned he had fled the scene before police arrival.

Police have identified the suspect as 37-year-old Andre Levell-Freeman Williams, Jr.

"As I say before if he’ll shoot friends and family, he’ll shoot anybody - I want the public to be very careful, contact police," said Ratliff.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Inkster Police at (313-563-9850 or to leave an anonymous tip call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

