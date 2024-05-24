Man wanted for hitting random stranger with metal pipe in Ann Arbor

article

Ann Arbor Police are searching for man they said walked up to a complete stranger and hit him in the back with a metal pipe.

According to police, the assault happened at Wolverine State Brewing around 10 p.m. Thursday night. The suspect, pictured above, walked up to the victim and hit him in the back with a metal pipe, police say.

Police said the suspect and victim didn't know each other and the attacker did not say a word before hitting him in the back.

The victim was hospitalized for his injuries while the suspect ran off.

He's described as a white man, approximately 25-30 years old, thin build, short to medium black hair, and was wearing glasses.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact the AAPD tip line at 734.794.6939 or email tips@a2gov.org.