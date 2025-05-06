Man in wheelchair hit and killed while crossing Ann Arbor road; alcohol may be a factor

The Brief A 79-year-old man in a wheelchair was crossing an Ann Arbor road when a driver hit him and fled. The driver later turned herself into police. Police believe she may have been under the influence of alcohol.



A man who was crossing an Ann Arbor road in a wheelchair died after a driver hit him and fled the scene late Monday.

Police said the 79-year-old victim was crossing E. Huron at N. Fourth just before midnight when the light cycled while he was still in the road. He was hit by a 22-year-old Ann Arbor woman driving an SUV. She fled but later turned herself in to police.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said alcohol may have been a factor in the deadly crash. The driver is currently at the Washtenaw County Jail pending charges.