Man in wheelchair hit and killed while crossing Ann Arbor road; alcohol may be a factor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man who was crossing an Ann Arbor road in a wheelchair died after a driver hit him and fled the scene late Monday.
Police said the 79-year-old victim was crossing E. Huron at N. Fourth just before midnight when the light cycled while he was still in the road. He was hit by a 22-year-old Ann Arbor woman driving an SUV. She fled but later turned herself in to police.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said alcohol may have been a factor in the deadly crash. The driver is currently at the Washtenaw County Jail pending charges.
The Source: Ann Arbor police provided a press release about this hit-and-run.