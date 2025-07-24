Man who murdered woman as she filled up tires at Macomb County Belle Tire gets life without parole

article

The Brief Shane Burns, a man convicted of stabbing a woman to death at a Roseville Belle Tire in 2023, will spend the rest of his life in prison. The victim, Cheryl Parsley, was putting air in her tires when Burns slit her throat. He also stabbed a victim at a bus stop after the crime.



A man will spend the rest of his life in prison for murdering a woman as she filled up her tires at a Belle Tire store in Roseville,

Shane Burns, 33, learned his sentence Thursday after being convicted by a jury last month of first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of felony firearms, possession of ammunition by a felon, disarming a peace officer, and carrying a concealed weapon for killing Cheryl Ann Parsley. He was charged as a habitual offender.

The backstory:

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said 60-year-old Parsley was filling up her tires at a Belle Tire on Gratiot in Roseville on May 17, 2023, when she was randomly attacked. Authorities said Burns, who is from Washington, stabbed Paseley and slit her throat.

After the murder, Burns later approached a man who was at a bus stop in St. Clair Shores and stabbed him.

Burns was arrested in Warren later that day. A shotgun, 9mm handgun, and large amount of ammo was found in his vehicle, the prosecutor's office said.

According to authorities, while he was in custody, he bit his wrists before grabbing a knife from an officer and slitting his wrist.

"Today’s verdict brings a measure of justice to the victims of this horrific attack. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, who have shown extraordinary strength. We hope this conviction offers them some solace," Lucido said.