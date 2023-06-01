Man who pled guilty to murdering WWJ anchor Jim Matthews to be sentenced Thursday

The man who plead guilty to the murder of a Metro Detroit radio anchor is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday.

Arthur Williamson pled no contest last month to first-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to commit murder, and three counts of unlawful imprisonment after a violent attack at Matthews' home in Chesterfield Township last September.

Matthews was at work when his girlfriend Nichole Guertin invited Williamson into the couple's home to smoke crack and bring her heroin around 4 a.m., Guertin testified. When she told him it was getting late and her boyfriend would soon be home, Williamson allegedly "lost it."

She then heard him attack Matthews when he got home, using a knife and a hammer.

Guertin and her two children were also injured during Williamson's assault. He stabbed Guertin in the neck before assaulting her 10-year-old son. He was found tied up in a closet with closed head trauma.

When police arrived, they found Williamson in need of resuscitation and was given narcan before being taken to the hospital.

He pled guilty in April.