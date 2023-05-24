Man who raped elderly woman during break-in tells judge: 'I'm not a bad person'

The attacker who raped an elderly woman during a break-in at her Detroit home, was sentenced on Wednesday.

The victim, who was 78 at the time, says she lost a year of her life after Dazaun Johnson broke into her home and assaulted her. Johnson spoke in court on his behalf.

"I’m not a bad person at all and I really never had a record before this, this is my first time having a felony," he said. "I’ve been going through a lot of things in my life. I'm not opposing to whatever happened that I did. I just want to apologize and be looked at as a person."

Prosecutors say Johnson broke in, and she shouted at him to leave her house. He reportedly knocked her down and she attempted to fight him off. He allegedly pulled her pants down and put his body on hers and then ran.

Johnson was sentenced to three to 20 years in prison with credit for the jail time he already served. As part of the plea agreement, count 2, relating to criminal sexual conduct - was dropped.

The prosecutor read her statement in court because she couldn't bear to be there.

"'I get scared when I see a person in red coming towards me. Strangers scare me now when they didn’t before'," the prosecutor read aloud. "'I used to like going out at night and sitting outside on the porch and now I don’t feel comfortable doing that. It has changed me and the way I look at people now.'"

His attorney says Johnson is remorseful and was having psychiatric issues when he did it.

"That was the result of involuntarily taking PCP a couple years ago," said Johnson's attorney. "But was deemed competent by the forensic evaluation."

Dazuan Johnson



