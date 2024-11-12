article

A 22-year-old was taken into custody after allegedly firing shots into an occupied home in Canton Township in late October.

Jordon Campbell has since been charged with seven crimes, including a 10-year felony for discharging a weapon into a building.

According to the Canton Public Safety Department, the suspect appeared before a judge on Nov. 10 for an incident that happened on Oct. 29. A news release from the department said Campbell fired several rounds from a handgun into a dwelling in the 5000 block of Annapolis Circle.

Several adults and children were inside at the time, but no one was injured.

It's unclear why Campbell was targeting the home.

Police tracked the alleged shooter and arrested him in Detroit on Nov. 8.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office authorized charges including firearms possession by a prohibited person, assault with a dangerous weapon, felony firearm, and domestic violence.

Campbell is considered a habitual offender with the latest incident being his second offense.

He was given a $50,000 personal bond with home confinement. He'll be back in court on Nov. 22.