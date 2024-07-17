Man whose daughter was killed says he has video of it, claims Detroit police aren't doing enough

A Detroit man has been waiting for justice after his 22-year-old daughter was killed late last year.

Claude Joseph Jr. says he has evidence indicating who killed his child, but says he hasn't gotten enough help by investigators.

Joseph he says he’s seen video of his daughter being shot in the chest by her killer. He says he has the video from the night his child was murdered.

"What are we supposed to do here?" he said. "It is captured all on her phone, that is why I don't understand why hasn't she been prosecuted, detained, anything. We don’t get it."

It was December, when 22-year-old Jackquline Joseph was shot in the chest on Indiana near Tireman.

At the time police had two people detained. One of those people, a woman, was arrested police also say a day after the shooting a warrant package was submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. Police recovered at least one weapon.

Dad said his daughter was called there over 'a beef.'

Dad is certain he knows what happened, but so far, no one has been brought to justice.

"It's an animal's instince to do what they have to do to protect their babies," Joseph said.

"We plead for some justice for my baby. She’s a very innocent child that died for nothing… she died for nothing"

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office released the following statement:

"We received a warrant request for the case. It was denied for insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the suspect was not acting in self-defense. WCPO has requested further investigation in the case from the police.

"We met with the family to speak about the denial and the request for further information. We do understand that they are frustrated. We have not yet received the requested information from DPD that is needed. When that is presented to our office it will be reviewed."

FOX 2 reached out to Detroit police and were told that investigators are still working on gathering information for the prosecutor's office.

Claude Joseph Jr. Inset: Jackquline Joseph



