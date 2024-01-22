Man wins $500K on Michigan Lottery ticket bought with winnings from another scratch-off

article

Winnings from a Michigan Lottery ticket bought a 77-year-old man a $500,000 winner.

The St. Joseph County man bought two scratch-off tickets from Jit Food and Gas at 130 North Washington St. in Constantine, which is about 35 miles south of Kalamazoo.

"My son and I stopped at the gas station, and I bought each of us a $5 ticket," he said. "When we scratched them, I had a $10 winner, so I went back in and bought two more."

The man bought the winning Winter Ice ticket after input from the clerk.

"My son likes the Wild Time game, so I got him one of those and I got myself a new $500,000 Winter Ice ticket after the clerk said people had been doing pretty well on it," the man said. "When we scratched the tickets off, I said to my son: ‘What would you say if I told you I’d won $500,000?’ He replied: ‘That you’re full of it!’ That’s when I handed him the ticket and we both started screaming!"

The man plans to use his winnings to buy a new home.