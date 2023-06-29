Man with BAC 4.5 times legal limit says he was texting and driving when he caused crash

A heavily intoxicated man told police the reason he crashed into another vehicle in Troy was because he was texting and driving.

Police were called to the area of Maple and Livernois roads on reports of a crash with a potentially intoxicated driver at 11:46 p.m. June 23. When they arrived, they saw a Ford Fusion with heavy crash damage from rear-ending another vehicle.

Officers talked to the driver, a 36-year-old Utica man, who told them while slurring his words that his texting and driving caused the crash. The officers could also smell intoxicants, so they asked the man to perform several field sobriety tests. Police said he performed them poorly.

Police said the man also had two open bottles of Fireball in the center console.

He blew .374% on a preliminary breath test at the scene and blew .37% twice at the Troy jail. The legal limit for driving in Michigan is .08% and .17% is considered super drunk.

He was issued a citation for operating while intoxicated and transporting open intoxicants in a vehicle. Due to his high blood alcohol level, he was released to Troy Beaumont Hospital for medical evaluation.