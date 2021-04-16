Man with rifle arrested in Times Square subway station

The NYPD says it arrested a man who was carrying an assault rifle in the Times Square subway station.

It happened around noon on Friday on the A/C/E line.

Police say the 18-year-old, from Ohio, was seen sitting and charging his phone on the platform.

NYPD officers approached him. They say he had an unloaded AK-47 on him and he was also carrying ammunition.

Police took the man into custody without incident. His identity was not immediately released.

He reportedly told police that he thought it was ok to have the gun and ammo as long as the weapon was not loaded.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters