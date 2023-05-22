Man, woman arrested in connection with prostitution ring out of Livingston County hotel

A man is facing charges after authorities say he was involved with a prostitution ring running out of a Livingston County hotel.

The Michigan State Police Special Investigation Section executed a search warrant at the Best Western of Hartland, which is near US-23 and Highland Road, on Friday. During that search, they arrested Scott Matthew Fink, 44, of Milford, along with a 35-year-old woman from East Lansing.

Fink is charged with transporting a person for prostitution, accepting earnings from prostitution, and aiding and abetting. His bond was set at $10,000/10%.

The woman was released pending further investigation.