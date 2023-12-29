Management company mum on repairing damage to Pontiac complex caused by police pursuit

For some of the tenants at a Pontiac apartment complex, the Christmas season hasn't been an easy one.

A police pursuit ended with damage to the exterior wall at the North Hill Farms Apartment complex on Dec. 20. Some of the repairs were made, but according to one mother, not all of them.

"Yes, it gets cold and I have two kids that sleep in here, a baby and a 6-year-old and I can’t have neither one of them in here because it gets too cold," said Mary Daily.

Daily, a mother of four, lives on disability in the subsidized apartment.

It currently doesn't have heat, thanks to the damage to the complex - just as temperatures are expected to fall toward more winter-like conditions.

The troubles began around 2 a.m. Dec. 20 when an Oakland County Sheriff was chasing a suspect in a vehicle. The deputy's cruiser crashed into Daily's apartment, leaving the siding dented and broken.

Even the skidmarks from the pursuit are still visible on the ground.

The management company removed the person living in the unit that was struck. It also repaired the outside of Daily's unit, but not the inside.

FOX 2 reached out to the manager, who instead ignored attempts to get an answer before driving away.