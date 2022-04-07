Manhunt continues for suspect in fatal Team Wellness shooting

Detroit police are still searching for the suspect in a fatal shooting at a mental health clinic last week.

Two employees of Team Wellness were shot on March 30, and one died from his injuries.

Demetres Nathaniel Johnson, 21, is wanted in connection to the shooting. According to the victim that survived the incident, "He just reached in his jacket and just started shooting."

Diante Davis, a tech at Team Wellness, was shot first. He later died from his injuries.

Jaimond King, who survived the shooting, told FOX 2 that the shooter pointed the gun and fired two more times while Davis was on the ground. "And we just all ran… we all ran, and we didn’t know what to do," said Jaimond King, who survived the shooting," he said.

A source tells FOX 2 that Demetres Johnson was a patient at the clinic, however it's unclear what he sought treatment for. Due to privacy concerns, Team Wellness couldn't confirm nor deny if the suspect was staying at the mental health facility.

Detroit police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to Johnson's arrest.

He's considered armed and dangerous. Police say they have multiple apprehension teams out ready to make the arrest once the suspect is found.