Detroit police seek man in connection with fatal shooting at mental health clinic

Detroit police are looking for a man accused of shooting two employees at a mental health clinic last week.

Demetres Nathaniel Johnson, 21, is wanted in connection with the March 30 shooting of two mental health technicians at Team Wellness on Mack near Mt. Elliott. One of the techs, Diante Davis, died.

"He just reached in his jacket and just started shooting… he shot Diante first and then pointed and shot him two more times while he was on the ground. And we just all ran… we all ran, and we didn’t know what to do," said Jaimond King, who survived the shooting.

It is unclear if Johnson was a patient at the facility.

"He’d been here actually for like seven days. He wasn't even checking in or nothing… all our members are supposed to check in," King said.

Due to privacy concerns, Team Wellness couldn't confirm nor deny if the suspect was staying at the mental health facility.

Anyone with information about Johnson's whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.