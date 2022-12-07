Expand / Collapse search
Wayne County Jail escapee in Detroit apprehended after manhunt

By FOX 2 Staff
Tavon Wisdom was apprehended after escaping and evading Wayne County Sheriff Deputies for a couple hours Wednesday night.

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Sheriff deputies have arrested an escaped inmate from Division 1 Wayne County Jail Wednesday night.

The manhunt ended with the arrest of 26-year-old Tavon Wisdom sometime after 9:30 p.m. He had escaped around 7:11 p.m. according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

Wisdom was being processed for a second offense of domestic violence and parole violation at the time of his brief escape.

The jail is located at 570 Clinton Street just south of Gratiot and bordered by Raynor and St. Antoine streets.

