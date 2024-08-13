Manicure by robot offered at Sterling Heights salon

At Gloss Nail in Sterling Heights the newest technology is a robot that polishes your nails.

"Our salon’s been around since 2017 - of all the nail services we keep up to date with the newest technologies in nails," said Anna Ngozk, the owner.

The process starts with the user (or customer) who chooses everything through the screen on the robot.

"The robot walks them through every step, how to insert the color, and how to position their hand to have their nails painted," said Ngozk.

The robot is the first of its kind in Michigan, and paints nails with incredible accuracy.

"So far we’ve just launched it this past Friday - everyone is quite intrigued, and very interested in the machine," said Ngozk.

The nail robot only does a basic polish - the elaborate work is still done by humans.

"I believe that the future is here and we’re gonna be able to coexist and collaborate successfully," she said.

The process takes about 20 minutes and it costs about $15.

And perhaps the best part of all?

"There’s no small talk, no nothing," quipped Ngozk.



