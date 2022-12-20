Man's bond set at $5 million after Inkster murder

A 19-year-old man is being held on a $5 million cash bond after a fatal shooting over the weekend in Inkster.

Wilson Edward Steger is charged with second-degree murder, four counts of assault with instant to murder, and five counts of felony murder.

According to Michigan State Police, Steger is accused of shooting and killing an 18-year-old man on Rosewood near Central around 4:50 p.m. Saturday.

Steger is due back in court Jan. 4, 2023. If he can post bond before that, he must wear a GPS tether.