Man's classic 1980 Monte Carlo stolen from Warren collision shop

Errick Chandler's prize possession is a 1980 Monte Carlo - calling it every man's dream come true and joking that the classic car is his second wife.

But the Detroit man was getting it ready for the Woodward Dream Cruise and dropped it off at J&A Collision in Warren - where it was stolen.

"They said it was something inside the transmission that was wrong," he said at the time he got it checked out. "They wanted to rebuild the transmission."

Before Chandler left, he says he also left a $1,000 deposit for the work. Fast-forward to this week and Chandler got a phone call from J&A Collision saying his car was stolen.

"(He said) somebody broke into the facility and moved the car around, was able to push my car out and drove away with it," Chandler said.

Chandler says he was told by a man called Andre at J&A Collision that his car was stolen from the lot next door at The Transmission Shop on Dequindre.

But the manager of the Transmission Shop said they were not told the vehicle was on their property.

Errick Chandl;er's 1980 Monte Carlo being dropped off at J&A Collision in Warren before it was stolen.

"I had no contact information, customer name, no information whatsoever," said Dave Palmer. "You need to talk to the people next door. He was the initial contact."

So the Fox 2 tried to get some answers from the shop employee named Andre who Chandler has been in contact with.

"This is the man I first met, that I gave my car to," Chandler said.

"I know nothing about it, they brought it over here," Andre said.

FOX 2: "Who brought it over here?"

"C'mon guys," Andre said, walking away,

FOX 2: "Can you help us out?"

"You can't come on my property," Andre snapped, walking off.

"Andre" from J&A Collision in Warren where the car was stolen.

No answers and no vehicle.

Chandler contacted Warren police - something he says was never done by J&A Collision after the Monte Carlo was stolen.

He also hopes posting messages on social media and that by offering a $2,000 reward, he can get his car back.

"I hope so. I pray to God it comes home," he said.