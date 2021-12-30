MAP: Detroit warming centers open across city for homeless

Detroit warming centers are open for homeless people this winter.

Read the latest Detroit weather forecast here

Several of the facilities are open daily, while a shelter at the Huntington Place (formerly the TCF Center) is open from 7-11 a.m. Monday-Saturday.

Each warming center provides two hot meals and a place to shower and sleep. There are also referrals, housing assistance, health screening, and other services available onsite.

For more information about the warming centers, call 313-305-0311.

Detroit warming center locations:

Cass Community Social Services1534 Webb, Detroit 48206 313.883.2277Facilities for: Families and Single women

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries Genesis House 312900 W. Chicago, Detroit 48227 313.331.8990Facilities for: Families and Single women

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries Third Street3535 Third Ave, Detroit 48201 313.993.6703Facilities for: Single men ONLY

Pope Francis CenterHuntington Place. 1 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226Facilities for: Anyone who is homeless