MAP: Detroit warming centers open across city for homeless

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit warming centers are open for homeless people this winter.

Several of the facilities are open daily, while a shelter at the Huntington Place (formerly the TCF Center) is open from 7-11 a.m. Monday-Saturday.

Each warming center provides two hot meals and a place to shower and sleep. There are also referrals, housing assistance, health screening, and other services available onsite.

For more information about the warming centers, call 313-305-0311.

Detroit warming center locations:

  • Cass Community Social Services1534 Webb, Detroit 48206 313.883.2277Facilities for: Families and Single women
  • Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries Genesis House 312900 W. Chicago, Detroit 48227 313.331.8990Facilities for: Families and Single women
  • Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries Third Street3535 Third Ave, Detroit 48201 313.993.6703Facilities for: Single men ONLY
  • Pope Francis CenterHuntington Place. 1 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226Facilities for: Anyone who is homeless